Left Menu

inSEWA implements projects to enhance Kalba's 'Hanging Gardens'

SEWA recently completed the installation of an 11/0.415 kV distribution station, comprising three transformers with a total capacity of 1500 kVA, alongside a 14-km-long 11 kV cable. These infrastructural enhancements aim to cater to the cultural hanging gardens project in Kalba, adhering to stringent quality standards and specifications.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 09:56 IST
inSEWA implements projects to enhance Kalba's 'Hanging Gardens'
inSEWA implements projects to enhance Kalba's 'Hanging Gardens' (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): In a bid to enhance development projects in Kalba, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has undertaken initiatives to optimise services. SEWA recently completed the installation of an 11/0.415 kV distribution station, comprising three transformers with a total capacity of 1500 kVA, alongside a 14-km-long 11 kV cable. These infrastructural enhancements aim to cater to the cultural hanging gardens project in Kalba, adhering to stringent quality standards and specifications.

Yousef Mohammed Abdullah Al Hammadi, Acting Director of Kalba Administration, highlighted the meticulous execution of the project in alignment with industry-leading standards. He emphasised SEWA's establishment of a comprehensive medium and low voltage network to ensure continuous electrical supply to the designated area, paving the way for future projects. Al Hammadi further noted that despite geographical challenges, innovative approaches were employed to overcome logistical hurdles. Underlining SEWA's commitment to providing top-notch services and robust infrastructure for electricity, water, and natural gas, Al Hammadi emphasised their pivotal role in bolstering developmental and civilisational projects in Kalba. These initiatives, he asserted, not only foster greater prosperity and advancement but also serve as catalysts for attracting investments and boosting tourism in the city. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
3
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024