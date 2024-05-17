UAE: Sharjah Centre for Volunteer Work, Al Qasimia University to foster culture of volunteering

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Centre for Volunteer Work of Sharjah Social Services Department and Al Qasimia University (AQU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance voluntary work and social responsibility amongst students. The MoU embodies both institutions' collaborative efforts and shared goals to cultivate a culture of volunteering within the community.

The signing ceremony took place at the university's headquarters in Sharjah, with Hessa Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department at the Sharjah Social Services Department, and Professor Dr Sulaiman Al Sarayrah, Dean of Student Affairs at AQU, signing the agreement. The MoU aims to actively involve AQU students in volunteer activities, equip students with essential skills to strengthen their social responsibility, promote the culture of volunteering through joint programmes, and organise awareness activities for community members.

The agreement emphasises collaboration in offering and managing volunteer opportunities and initiatives. It seeks to widen the scope of voluntary work, encouraging students to participate in diverse fields and thereby motivating greater engagement in community service. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)