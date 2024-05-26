Draws dominate first round of Dubai Open Chess Championship

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): Draws dominated the first round of the Dubai Open Chess Championship, in its 24th edition, organised by the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, with the participation of more than 160 players, both male and female, from 40 countries. Yesterday, the tournament competitions, which will continue until the second of next June, were opened by Khalid Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Chess Club, in the presence of Abdul Karim Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the Emirates Chess Federation, and Othman Musa and Amal Abdul Aziz, members of the club's Board of Directors.

The results of the first round of the tournament, which is held in categories (A) and (B), were free of any surprises. In category (A), the first seed of the tournament, the Azerbaijani Timur Rajabov, tied with the Georgian, Georgi Sebashvili, and the second seed, the Indian, Raunak, won over the Bangladeshi Manon. On the third table, third seed Indian Mendonca tied with Serbian Teodora, and on the fourth table Serbian Alexander Indic tied with Turkish Hasan Celik, while Emirati Ali Abdulaziz lost to Filipino Oliver Diamkling. In Category (B), at the first table, the Indian Vanketic defeated the first seed in this category, his compatriot Rajarishi, while the second seed, Zambian Mulenga, defeated the Indian Safin, and at the third table, the third seed, Indian Bandi Srishti, defeated Ghaith Al Nuaimi (UAE), while the Emirati player achieved Ahmed Farid, his victory over Maryam Issa, "Emirates".

The tournament is held according to the Swiss system, consisting of 9 rounds, and the match time is 90 minutes, with 30 seconds added for each move. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)