Eco Hotels Expands with 'The Eco' in Vadodara, Plans 500 Rooms by 2024

Eco Hotels and Resorts announced on Monday the launch of 'The Eco,' a 57-key eco-friendly hotel in Vadodara, Gujarat, reflecting its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions.

By June 2024, the hospitality company aims to expand its capacity to 500 rooms, with a long-term vision of operating 5,000 keys in India within the next five years and scaling up to 15,000 rooms in a decade.

CEO emphasized the brand's dedication to promoting eco-conscious travel options in India and beyond, with plans for expansion into the Middle East and South Asia. Recent additions include The Eco Satva in Rajasthan, and future acquisitions are planned across key Indian cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)