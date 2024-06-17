Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges EVM Transparency Amid Political Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is pressing the Election Commission to ensure transparency in the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), labeling them as 'black boxes.' He demands either complete transparency or the abolition of EVMs, citing concerns about electoral process reliability and integrity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:36 IST
Raising concerns over the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on the Election Commission to ensure the utmost transparency in their use or abolish them entirely.

Speaking a day after alleging that EVMs function as a 'black box,' Gandhi highlighted serious worries about the lack of transparency in India's electoral process. He emphasized the importance of transparent electoral mechanisms in safeguarding democratic institutions, saying, 'When democratic institutions are captured, the only safeguard lies in electoral processes that are transparent to the public.'

Alongside Gandhi, other Congress leaders like Gaurav Gogoi have also urged the Election Commission to disclose data on EVM malfunctions, arguing that the public has a right to know the extent of such issues. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have dismissed these claims, demanding that the Commission prosecute those spreading 'false news.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

