Crackdown on Gold Smuggling: Arrests in Kathmandu

Nepal police have apprehended a Chinese man and an Indian national in isolated gold smuggling operations in different regions of Kathmandu.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) detained a Chinese national, Sherab Gyalmo alias Sonam Gurung, in Bouddha Tinchuli on Kathmandu's outskirts with 6 kg of gold and Rs 4.8 million in cash on Monday. Authorities also seized three mobile phones and a Nepalese citizenship document from him. Gyalmo is connected to a larger gold smuggling network that was exposed in July 2023, revealing 60 kg and 700 grams of gold hidden in brake shoes.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police caught 43-year-old Indian national Nitin Maheshwari with 89 grams of gold at Tribhuvan International Airport's arrival terminal on Saturday evening. Maheshwari, arriving from Bangkok via Thai Airlines, was detained during a routine security check and handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation.

