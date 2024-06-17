Crackdown on Gold Smuggling: Arrests in Kathmandu
Nepal police have detained a Chinese man and an Indian national in separate gold smuggling incidents in Kathmandu. Sherab Gyalmo, linked to a larger smuggling operation, was caught with 6 kg gold and Rs 4.8 million. Separately, Nitin Maheshwari was arrested with 89 grams of gold at the airport.
Nepal police have apprehended a Chinese man and an Indian national in isolated gold smuggling operations in different regions of Kathmandu.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) detained a Chinese national, Sherab Gyalmo alias Sonam Gurung, in Bouddha Tinchuli on Kathmandu's outskirts with 6 kg of gold and Rs 4.8 million in cash on Monday. Authorities also seized three mobile phones and a Nepalese citizenship document from him. Gyalmo is connected to a larger gold smuggling network that was exposed in July 2023, revealing 60 kg and 700 grams of gold hidden in brake shoes.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police caught 43-year-old Indian national Nitin Maheshwari with 89 grams of gold at Tribhuvan International Airport's arrival terminal on Saturday evening. Maheshwari, arriving from Bangkok via Thai Airlines, was detained during a routine security check and handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation.
