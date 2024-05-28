"Voices of middle powers, all developing countries in UN Security Council need to be amplified," says Kazakh President Tokayev

Calling for reforms in the United Nations Security Council, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that it is the need of the hour to update the multilateral institutions to rebuild their credibility. Addressing the multilateral cooperation system, according to Astana Times, Tokayev said, "We will not succeed in tackling these challenges without a comprehensive reform of the Security Council. It is an urgent need of our time that meets the interests of the vast majority of humanity. I am strongly convinced that the voices of middle powers and all developing countries in the council need to be amplified and clearly heard."

Tokayev spoke about the political and social changes taking place in Kazakhstan, emphasising the values and objectives needed to create a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, a concept that "echoes the forward Singapore exercise led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to refresh Singapore's social compact" in many ways. Tokayev also discussed Kazakhstan's pursuit of economic diversification and investment policies.

While discussing the role of emerging middle powers like Singapore and Kazakhstan, Tokayev drew attention to significant changes in the global security environment, opening up enormous opportunities and serious risks, according to Astana Times. "Despite best efforts, the world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. Issues relating to extremism and terrorism, cyber and outer space, AI, climate change, large-scale migration and epidemics further aggravate global security. However, both Astana and Singapore as emerging middle powers cannot simply agree with polarization and division. Too much is at stake. Left unchecked, we will sleepwalk into a new Cold War. Our two countries aim to foster a condition where competition is managed responsibly, and the interests of middle and small nations are respected," the President emphasized.

Notably, President Tokayev delivered the 46th Singapore lecture, "Kazakhstan and Role of the Middle Powers: Fostering Security, Stability and Sustainable Development," on May 24, in which he gave a brief address on Middle Powers and also the political transformations in Kazakhstan. Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan is increasingly committed to "responsible diplomacy and creating value for the global community" as the country proceeds to create a just Kazakhstan.

"Being open to the world, we remain vigilant and proactive in defending ourselves against external challenges. We will never hesitate to defend Kazakhstan's legitimate rights and interests, let alone sacrifice our core interests. Our approach is sometimes viewed with skepticism - criticized for our neutrality. However, neutrality need not be mistaken for a lack of conviction. Instead, it is a deliberate choice to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue over conflict and coercion. This choice is our strength, uniquely positioning us to help bridge deep divides, from territorial disputes to ideological conflicts," Tokayev said, as he recalled nation's efforts to promote the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediation on the Iranian Nuclear Deal and others. The President also underscored that Kazakhstan and Singapore can collaborate closely in numerous other sectors.

These include initiatives to manage water resources, tackle global food security, and fight climate change. The President also discussed the role of Central Asia and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in international relations.

"In my view, the notion of the 'overlapping circles of friends' that Singapore is voicing for a more open and inclusive regional architecture in the ASEAN area, is quite relevant for Central Asia as well. It is for this reason that Central Asia took the lead in establishing a network of the C5 + mini-lateral cooperation mechanisms. We intend to work together with all stakeholders to address the pressing regional agenda," Astana Times quoted him as saying. Moreover, he also called for strengthening partnerships based on mutual respect and shared goals and making joint efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous future for all. (ANI)

