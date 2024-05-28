Firmly oppose military contact between the US, Taiwan: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Amid the ongoing visit of US lawmakers to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning has said that Beijing strongly opposes military contact between the US and Taiwan, as well as any attempt of the nation to arm Taiwan. The visit of the US lawmakers to the self-governing island of Taiwan comes days after China conducted 'massive' military drills near Taiwan.

In a regular press conference on Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said, "There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China firmly opposes military contact between the US and Taiwan and any attempt to arm Taiwan." "We urge relevant members of the US Congress to stop playing the "Taiwan card," stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop supporting and conniving at "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and stop undermining China-US relations and cross-Strait peace and stability," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

On US lawmakers expressing support for Taiwan's defence, Mao Ning noted that it "violates" the one-China principle. "In disregard of China's strong opposition, relevant members of the US Congress still decided to visit Taiwan, which violates the one-China principle, the three China-US joint communiques, and the US government's own political commitment to maintaining only unofficial relations with the Taiwan region, and sends a severely wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces," she said.

"China firmly opposes it and has made serious protests to the US. We will take necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated. The US senators notably promised to strengthen Taiwan's deterrence against China on Monday during a bipartisan congressional visit to the self-governing island, just days after Beijing ringed the island with major military drills.

Last week's drills were the largest China had conducted in more than a year, and they occurred just days after Taiwan swore in its new president, Lai Ching-te. Lai Ching Te is openly despised by Beijing for promoting the island's sovereignty and distinct character.

During a news conference in Taipei, US Representative Michael McCaul, head of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, described the exercises as an "intimidation tactic to punish democracy" and promised to strengthen Taiwan's defence by expediting the supply of defensive weaponry from the US, CNN reported. McCaul pledged that Taiwan would get the weapons it purchased from the US "as soon as possible," citing recent foreign military financing for Taiwan approved by the US House.

"We are moving forward on those weapons systems. I'd like to see them faster, but they are forthcoming," he said. The US maintains strong but informal relations with Taiwan and is required by law to provide the island with weapons to protect itself.

Despite never having governed Taiwan, China's governing Communist Party considers it part of its territory and has threatened to conquer it by force if necessary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)