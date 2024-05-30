Israel's export of business services increased in March

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on the country's Exports of Services for the month of March 2024. March 2024 - seasonally adjusted data: The total export of services (not including start-up companies) increased by 0.7 per cent compared to February.

Export of services of the hi-tech industries (not including the start-up companies) decreased by 0.7 per cent compared to an increase of 0.2 per cent in February. The export of services in March 2024: The export of services in the month of March 2024 (not including the start-up companies), after deducting the effect of seasonality, amounted to about USD 6.5 billion. This was an increase of 0.7 per cent compared to February 2024.

The export of business services (excluding tourism, transportation, insurance and government services and start-up companies) increased in March 2024 by 0.6 per cent, after a decrease of 0.9 per cent in February 2024. The export of business services (excluding tourism, transportation, insurance and government services and start-up companies) constitutes approximately 88 per cent of total exports in services (excluding start-up companies), including software and computing services, research and development, communication services, engineering services and technician services, advertising, royalties, construction, trade and more.

The export of services of the high-tech industries (not including start-up companies) decreased in March 2024 by 0.7 per cent and amounted to about USD 4.5 billion. The export of services of the hi-tech industries (without the start-up companies) in March 2024 was about 78 per cent of the total export of business services. (ANI/TPS)

