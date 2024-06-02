Left Menu

Israel strikes back at Hezbollah rocket launchers

The IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 91st Infantry Division (the Galilee Formation in the IDF's Northern Command) in cooperation with the Israel Air Force (IAF) detected on Sunday, using an aircraft, a terrorist entering a weapons warehouse belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. Shortly after, fighter jets attacked the military warehouse where the terrorist was sited.

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 91st Infantry Division (the Galilee Formation in the IDF's Northern Command) in cooperation with the Israel Air Force (IAF) detected on Sunday, using an aircraft, a terrorist entering a weapons warehouse belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. Shortly after, fighter jets attacked the military warehouse where the terrorist was sited. In addition a circle, IAF warplanes attacked a Hezbollah military structure in the area of the Lebanese village Houla from where rocket launches were made towards the Israeli town Margaliot, which is located on the border with Lebanon.

Also, about fifteen rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the area of Katzrin - a town in the Golan - that fell in open areas. There were no casualties. However, fires broke out in several locations in the area and fire and rescue forces are now working to put out the fires.

Such fires are more likely to break out after such attacks as Israel is going through a heatwave. (ANI/TPS)

