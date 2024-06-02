Israel strikes 30 Hamas targets during past day

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 2 (ANI/TPS): Israeli fighter jets struck more than 30 Hamas targets across Gaza during the past day, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday morning. In the Rafah area, a rocket launching site was destroyed minutes after launches were detected. The Air Force also struck a Hamas squad in a building in central Gaza that threatened nearby ground forces.

Other targets hit included weapons storage facilities, terrorists, and Hamas infrastructure. At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 125 remaining hostages, 39 are believed dead.

Meanwhile, in response to Hezbollah rocket fire from Southern Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets struck a military compound used by the terror group in northern Lebanon's Beqaa Valley on Saturday night. Other overnight strikes hit command centers and other facilities in the southern Lebanese areas of Bint Jbeil, Qana and Baraachit. Around 60,000 Israelis living in northern communities were forced to evacuate in October when the Hezbollah terror organization began daily rocket and drone attacks. Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group have said they will continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes. Since October 7, the Hezbollah attacks have killed 22 Israelis and foreign nationals.

Israeli officials have been calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from Southern Lebanon in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War. (ANI/TPS)

