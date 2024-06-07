Left Menu

Air India announces launch of non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick from August

With Bengaluru becoming the fifth Indian city to be connected to the UK's second-largest airport, Air India has announced that it will start non-stop services between Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and London Gatwick (LGW), starting August 18 this year.

Air India announces launch of non-stop services between Bengaluru and London Gatwick from August
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With Bengaluru becoming the fifth Indian city to be connected to the UK's second-largest airport, Air India has announced that it will start non-stop services between Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and London Gatwick (LGW), starting August 18 this year. The service, in return, will further bolster Air India's presence in the UK, reinforcing the strongeconomic and cultural links between India and the UK.

"Air India will operate 5x weekly between Bengaluru and London Gatwick, thus taking the total count of its flights to and from London Gatwick to 17x weekly," an official Air India press release said. The airline will use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the route, featuring 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 spacious seats in Economy.

"We are delighted to offer our guests convenient, non-stop flights between Bengaluru and LondonGatwick. This new route caters to the growing demand for travel between these two importantbusiness and leisure destinations, and strengthens our commitment to expanding our global network," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, as per the release. Air India currently connects four other Indian cities to London Gatwick, namely Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi, the release added.

"The airline additionally operates 31x weekly to London Heathrow, and 6x weekly toand from Birmingham," Air India said. (ANI)

