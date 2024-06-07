Nepal: India-built school building inaugurated in Nawalparasi (East)

The new building of the Tribhuwan Secondary School in Bulingtar Rural Municipality, Nawalparasi (East), was inaugurated on Friday. Built with the financial assistance of the Government of India, the project, valued at NRs.27.51 million, marks a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations under the 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' framework, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a press release.

The project was jointly inaugurated today by Shashank Koirala, Member of Parliament, House of Representatives, Nepal, Bhagauti Yadav, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi (West), Dipendra Sunari, Chairman, Bulingtar Municipality and Sahil Kumar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu. Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation', was utilized for the construction of a school building comprising classrooms, rooms for examination, a principal, staff, administration, a lab for zoology, botany, physics and chemistry, a library, computer, separate toilets for boys and girls with other facilities at Shree Tribhuwan Secondary School. This initiative, undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), underscores the commitment of both governments to uplift communities and strengthen educational infrastructure.

"This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal on High Impact Community Development Projects," the release added. The project was implemented through the District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi (West).

Member of Parliament, Chief District Coordination Committee, Nawalparasi, Chairman, Bulingtar Municipality, Political representatives and Chairperson, School Management Committee in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in priority sectors. According to the Press release, the set-up created would be useful in providing better education facilities to the students of Shree Tribhuwan Secondary School.

This infrastructure would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education. Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 59 projects are in Gandaki Province, including 3 projects in Nawalparasi (East) District.

In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, 119 ambulances and 40 school buses have been gifted in Gandaki Province, including 9 ambulances and 10 school buses provided in Nawalparasi (East) District, the press release said.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people and augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, especially in the education sector in Nepal. (ANI)

