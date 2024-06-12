Left Menu

Pakistan: Donkey population booms as economic growth faces setback

Pakistan: Donkey population booms as economic growth faces setback
The recent Pakistan Economic Survey for 2023-24 showed a significant increase in the nation's donkey population, reaching 5.9 million, representing a growth of 1.72 per cent from the previous fiscal year. Despite this rise in the donkey population, Pakistan's overall economic growth failed to meet expectations. The economy is expected to have grown by 2.4 per cent in the current fiscal year, which is lower than the government's target of 3.5 per cent as stated in the latest economic survey.

Donkeys play a significant role in Pakistan's economy, particularly in rural areas. They are used for various tasks such as transportation of goods and people, agriculture, and as a source of livelihood for many families.

Donkeys are valued for their strength, reliability, and ability to navigate rugged terrains, making them indispensable for certain industries and communities, especially in regions where modern transportation infrastructure is lacking. Therefore, the increase in the donkey population highlighted in the economic survey indicates its importance and relevance to the country's economy.

On the other hand, Pakistan is facing several challenges in achieving its economic growth targets. High inflation rates and unsustainable fiscal deficits have undermined investor confidence while hampering business activities.

Security challenges, such as terrorism and insurgency have disrupted supply chains and increased security-related expenses, further impeding development. Structural weaknesses, such as inadequate infrastructure and an inefficient bureaucracy, also constrain productivity and hinder economic expansion. During the unveiling of the Pakistan Economic Survey on Tuesday, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb revealed that the economy fell short of most targets set in the previous budget due to challenging conditions. (ANI)

