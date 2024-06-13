Left Menu

UAE-based prominent NRI businessman announces relief fund for Kuwait tragedy victims

So far around 45 Indians are reported to have lost their lives in the deadly fire that broke out in the "labour accommodation" in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, the early hours of Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 23:17 IST
Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visits Al-Adan hospital in Kuwait where over 30 Indian workers are admitted (Photo credits: X/@indembkwt). Image Credit: ANI
A prominent NRI businessman and Chairman of UAE-based Lulu Group has announced ex-gratia amounting to the sum of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the tragic Kuwait fire mishap. So far around 45 Indians are reported to have lost their lives in the deadly fire that broke out in the "labour accommodation" in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, in the early hours of Wednesday.

India's government and the government of Kerala also have announced similar relief funds. Kerala health minister Veena George will urgently travel to Kuwait to coordinate efforts to assist families of those who were killed and injured in the massive fire at a residential building in Kuwait, the state government said on Thursday.

After a special cabinet meeting held this morning the Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan-led government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who were injured in the June 12 mishap in Kuwati's city of Mangaf. The Cabinet added that the aid by the two businessmen would be provided via the Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs (NORKA). This will bring the total assistance to Rs 12 lakh per family.

The cabinet also expressed its condolences for the deaths in the Kuwait fire. "Efforts are being made under the leadership of NORKA and with the initiative of expatriates to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the disaster," the Kerala government said.

"A help desk and a global contact centre are operating round the clock and the state government will fully support the interventions being carried out by the Indian government in Kuwait," it added. Kerala's representative in Delhi, Professor K V Thomas, is maintaining constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, the state government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy in Kuwait on Wednesday and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

