Left Menu

G7 Summit: Pope Francis calls for ban on use of 'lethal autonomous weapons'

In his address on the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), at the G7 leaders' Summit in Italy, Pope Francis called for a prohibition on 'lethal autonomous weapons', according to Al Jazeera.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:36 IST
G7 Summit: Pope Francis calls for ban on use of 'lethal autonomous weapons'
Pope Francis (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

In his address on the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), at the G7 leaders' Summit in Italy, Pope Francis called for a prohibition on 'lethal autonomous weapons', according to Al Jazeera. He warned the leaders assembled in the southern Italian area that "artificial intelligence [is] both a fascinating and terrifying technology. We would commit humanity to a hopeless future if we removed people's freedom to make judgements about themselves and their life, forcing them to rely on the choices of machines."

Pope Francis, 87, was notably the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to ever attend a Group of Seven meeting. Due to mobility challenges in recent years, the pontiff arrived in Puglia in a helicopter and was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni upon his arrival at the Summit venue.

"In light of the tragedy that is armed conflict, it is urgent to reconsider the development and use of devices like the so-called 'lethal autonomous weapons' and ultimately ban their use," the pope went on to say. "This starts from an effective and concrete commitment to introduce ever greater and proper human control. No machine should ever choose to take the life of a human being," he added

The Argentinian pontiff's address to the G7 came after a series of bilateral talks with leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, stated on Friday that AI "can play a crucial role in promoting progress and development in our societies".

"We recognise the impact of AI on the military domain and the need for a framework for responsible development and use," the leaders said in a draft statement, reported Al Jazeera. The G7 summit was held in Italy's Apulia region.

India was also invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as an 'Outreach Country' to the summit. Italian PM Meloni had invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit. It was India's 11th and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global
4
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024