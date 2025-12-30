Close Call in the Alps: Cable Car Mishap in Italy

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, a cable car accident in northwest Italy resulted in four injuries and left around 100 people stranded, local authorities reported.

The collision between two cabins near the village of Macugnaga in the Piedmont region prompted an emergency response involving helicopters and other rescue operations.

While the mishap caused temporary service suspension, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. This incident comes in the backdrop of Italy's troubling history with cable car accidents.