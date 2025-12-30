Left Menu

Close Call in the Alps: Cable Car Mishap in Italy

A cable car accident in northwest Italy left four injured and stranded around 100 people. The incident occurred when two cabins collided near Macugnaga in the Piedmont region. There were no serious injuries, and the service was halted temporarily. Italy has faced recent cable car incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:29 IST
Close Call in the Alps: Cable Car Mishap in Italy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a harrowing incident on Tuesday, a cable car accident in northwest Italy resulted in four injuries and left around 100 people stranded, local authorities reported.

The collision between two cabins near the village of Macugnaga in the Piedmont region prompted an emergency response involving helicopters and other rescue operations.

While the mishap caused temporary service suspension, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported. This incident comes in the backdrop of Italy's troubling history with cable car accidents.

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025