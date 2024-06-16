Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 people killed, 5 others injured in landmine explosion in Kurram

According to details, the explosion took place on Korham Road. Among the injured, four people are in critical condition. According to 1122 rescue officials, the bodies and injured people were taken to the nearby hospital.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:17 IST
Pakistan: 2 people killed, 5 others injured in landmine explosion in Kurram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least two people were killed and five others were injured after a landmine exploded on the roadside in the central Kurram area of Pakistan, ARY News reported. According to details, the explosion took place on Korham Road. Among the injured, four people are in critical condition. According to 1122 rescue officials, the bodies and injured people were taken to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least two were injured including a police constable in a blast that occurred in Tehsil Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan. The blast took place on the road when the DSP and other police personnel were heading for their polio duty, ARY News reported. According to police officials, the driver of the elite forces and a constable were injured in a blast while a bomb disposal squad reached the spot of the incident and reviewed the situation, according to ARY News report.

Before this incident, at least one person was killed and 20 others were injured in a twin landmine blast that occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in the Duki district of Balochistan. The first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people arrived at the spot. The police officials stated that the two landmine blasts left one person dead while 17 others sustained injuries. The injured are being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024