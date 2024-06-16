Left Menu

Pak: PTI-P lawmaker booked for alleged assault of Awami National Party leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians' Iqbal Wazir has been booked for allegedly assaulting Awami National Party leader, Alif Khan in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:24 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Following the allegations, an FIR now has been filed against PTI-P's MPA Wazir.

The case was registered at the Sharqi police station. Wazir and his accomplices had hit Alif Khan's vehicle injuring him and two passersby, according to the FIR, reported ARY News.

The FIR was registered after ANP leader Alif Khan was attacked, res An Awami National Party (ANP) leader, Alif Khan, was attacked and injured near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Saturday night.

The assailants included Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) MPA Iqbal Wazir and his accomplices, as per ARY News. Following the incident, Peshawar Police registered a case against Iqbal Wazir.

Alif Khan sustained minor injuries in the incident and was provided immediate medical attention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

