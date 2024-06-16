Left Menu

Israel: Millions worth of cocaine found, three arrested

The cocaine was uncovered during what was described as a "proactive activity" against the trafficking of dangerous drugs that was carried out last Thursday

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 16 (ANI/TPS): Israeli police detectives found cocaine worth millions of shekels hidden in rice boxes and arrested three suspects and the investigation continues. The cocaine was uncovered during what was described as a "proactive activity" against the trafficking of dangerous drugs that was carried out last Thursday

During the activity, several residential apartments and warehouses in the center of the country were searched. In one residential building in Herzliya (located to the north of Tel Aviv), the police seized about 16 kg of a substance suspected to be a cocaine-type drug with an estimated value of over six million shekels. (ANI/TPS)

