Pakistan security forces raids home, abduct two brothers from Balochistan

Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) personnel conducted a raid in Gili area of Buleda in Balochistan and abducted two young men, who were brothers --Shah Jan Noor and Sadiq Noor, in the early hours of Sunday. This incident was reported by the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) on X.

The HRCB, a non-profit human rights organization with operations in Balochistan and Sweden, documented the event, stating, "On the early morning of June 16th, at 6 AM, FC personnel raided a house in the Gili area of Buleda and abducted two young brothers, Shah Jan Noor and Sadiq Noor." The organisation further alleged that the affected family members started a protest outside the Frontier Corps camp, but were threatened to end their sit-in by the security personnel.

Supporting these claims, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, another local group, confirmed the raid and abduction. They shared videos of the actions by Frontier Corps on X, stating, "This morning, FC personnel entered a house in the Gili area of Buleda and took two young brothers with them, named Shah Jan Noor and Sadiq Noor Baloch. Their family members are carrying out a sit-in in front of the FC camp, but the FC is threatening them to end the protest."

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among human rights groups and local communities, shedding light on the ongoing human rights issues in Balochistan. The actions by Frontier Corps and the subsequent threats to the protesting family underscore the volatile situation in the region, where enforced disappearances and abductions have been a recurring issue.

As the situation unfolds, the HRCB and other human rights organisations continue to monitor and document these incidents, calling for accountability and justice for the affected families in Balochistan. (ANI)

