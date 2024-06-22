Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama writes to PM Modi, congratulates him on Nalanda University's new campus

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the inauguration of the campus of the new Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar. The Tibetan spiritual leader said that he is encouraged by the growing interest among young people across India in ancient Indian knowledge and wisdom.

"As a centre of learning," His Holiness wrote, "the original Nalanda University shone like a sun in the east. Education, rooted in rigorous study, discussion, and debate, flourished at Nalanda, attracting students from far and wide across Asia," the Dalai Lama wrote to PM Modi, according to his office. "In addition to philosophy, science, mathematics, and medicine they learned about the age-old Indian traditions of ahimsa and karuna, which remain not only relevant but also essential in today's world," it added.

He stated how wonderful it is to know that a new Nalanda University has been established in this historic location. "In addition to these positive qualities, students at Nalanda developed a thorough understanding of the workings of the mind and emotions, which arose out of the traditional Indian meditative practices for developing tranquility--shamatha, and insight--vipashyana. I believe that the way the Nalanda tradition presented these qualities in terms of logic and reason means they can be readily combined with modern education for the wider benefit of humanity," the office of the Dalai Lama said.

"I am encouraged by the growing interest among young people across India and further afield in ancient Indian knowledge and wisdom. It has such great potential to contribute to the creation of a more compassionate world. Committed as I am to creating greater interest and awareness in ancient Indian knowledge, it is wonderful that a new Nalanda University has been established in this historic location--may it prosper and thrive," the Tibetan spiritual leader added. The Nalanda University Campus has two Academic Blocks with 40 Classrooms having a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums having a capacity of 300 seats each, a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students and various other facilities including an International Centre, an Amphitheater that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a Faculty Club and a Sports Complex among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is Self-Sustainable with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, water recycling plants for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities. The University has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be amongst the first residential universities in the world.

The ruins of Nalanda were declared as a UN Heritage Site in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)