US: One person killed, seven others injured outside nightclub in Kentucky: Police

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (local time).

23-06-2024
One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday (local time), CNN reported, citing police. First responders found two people injured with gunshot wounds when they reached the spot outside H20 Lounge at 12:47 am (local time), according to the Louisville Police Metro Department's statement. Later, one of the victims, a man, was pronounced dead.

The police said the second person was taken to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Later, medical staff reported that another six victims, all adults, reached area hospitals for treatment after the shooting. According to Aaron Ellis, a public information officer with the police department, all six people were shot. The police said, "Those injuries are believed to be non-life threatening."

The police did not mention any information about the suspect and it's unclear how many people opened fire or what caused the shooting. Police said, "The relationship of the victims, if any, is not known at this time," adding that the shooting remains under investigation.

In a separate incident, three people were killed and ten others were injured in a shooting incident at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas on Friday (local time), authorities said in a news conference, CNN reported. The Arkansas State Police reported that the incident occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store around 11:30 am local time, CNN reported.

Mike Hagar, Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police, said that law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene and engaged in a confrontation with the "lone suspect" exchanging gunfire. Both officers and the suspect sustained injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening. In the past few weeks, the US has witnessed several shooting incidents, with at least 21 other mass shootings recorded by the Gun Violence Archive since last Friday. According to CNN report, the Gun Violence Archive, regards mass shootings as ones in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

