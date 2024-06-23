Left Menu

UN High-Level Meeting explores better policies for youth's learning, skilling, and transition to decent work

Governments and policymakers, international organisations, civil society, youth, and other stakeholders will explore better policies and initiatives for adolescents and youth's learning, skilling, and transition to decent work across the region.

Geneva [Switzerland], June 23 (ANI/WAM): Governments and policymakers, international organisations, civil society, youth, and other stakeholders will explore better policies and initiatives for adolescents and youth's learning, skilling, and transition to decent work across the region. The International Labour Organisation, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, the United Nations Population Fund and the United Nations Children's Fund are partnering in organising the second Regional High-Level Meeting on Young People's Learning, Skilling and Transition to Decent Work.

The second edition of the high-level meeting is hosted by the Government of Tunisia in Geneva from 26 to 27 June. The meeting will build on the success of the first edition held in Amman, Jordan in 2022, and provide a platform for young people to meaningfully participate and shape solutions for the challenges they face in a region characterized by the largest youth cohort it has ever seen with young people between the ages of 15 and 24 making up around 30 per cent of the population while 60 per cent of the population has not yet reached the age of 30. (ANI/WAM)

