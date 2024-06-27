Left Menu

Shambhu Kumaran concurrently accredited as India's next envoy to Montenegro and the Holy See

Shambhu S Kumaran, India's Ambassador of Austria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Montenegro and the Holy See

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:51 IST
Shambhu Kumaran concurrently accredited as India's next envoy to Montenegro and the Holy See
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shambhu S Kumaran, India's Ambassador of Austria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Montenegro and the Holy See. Kumaran is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the batch of 1995.

"Shambhu S. Kumaran (IFS: 1995), presently Ambassador of India to Austria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Montenegro and the Holy See, with residence in Vienna," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. He is expected to take his assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024