Slovakia: Six killed in train and bus collision in Nove Zamky

As many as six people were killed and five more were left injured after a train and a bus collided in Slovakia, CNN reported citing the country's emergency services.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:14 IST
Visual of the accident site in Slovakia (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
As many as six people were killed and five more were left injured after a train and a bus collided in Slovakia, CNN reported citing the country's emergency services. The fatalities are believed to have been on the bus. Slovak railway company ZSSK said on Facebook that none of the passengers on the EuroCity train died.

It expressed its condolences to "the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who were injured or lost in this accident." The emergency response is ongoing at the crash site in Nove Zamky, southern Slovakia, the Slovak Emergency Medical Service said. Five ambulance vehicles and three ambulance helicopters are on the scene, as reported by CNN.

The train was travelling from the Czech capital of Prague to the Hungarian capital of Budapest. More than 100 of its stranded passengers are being transported by buses to the town of Sturovo on the Hungarian border. "All passengers were evacuated from the scene with the assistance of our staff. Our hearts and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the bus passengers who suffered injuries or losses in this accident," ZSSK said in a statement as quoted by CNN.

Slovak politicians expressed their grief on the incident. "With the deepest sadness, I received the information of a tragic accident that happened late afternoon in Nove Zamky," Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova said in a social media post.

"All kinds of emergency services are on the scene and I send my deepest condolences to the families of the victims." Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini, who was in Brussels attending a summit with European Union leaders, sent his condolences on social media.

"I am very sorry for all the victims and my condolences to their families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and thank the doctors and rescue teams for their work done. I wish such catastrophes would avoid Slovakia in the future," he stated. (ANI)

