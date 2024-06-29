Pakistan's PTI hit with another resignation amid internal strife

As Imran Khan's party is saddled by visible internal fissures, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was hit by another resignation on Saturday by lawmaker Junaid Akbar, as per Pakistan's daily- The Express Tribune's report. Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sher Afzal Marwat demanded the resignation of Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz, accusing him of preventing access to imprisoned party founder Imran Khan. Akbar echoed these allegations, claiming "certain people" can meet party supremo while others are denied.

Akbar stated, "Their interests lie with each other, and we are told the party policy aligns with Imran Khan's views. The beneficiaries of decisions are these people, their families, and friends." He, however, affirmed his loyalty to the party. He said, "PTI is my home, and I am not part of any group nor will I be."

His resignation follows that of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, who stepped down as PTI secretary general, indicating further changes in the party's organisational structure. The The Express Tribune reported that following Ayub's resignation, sources indicated that 27 PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers were considering resigning from the National Assembly in protest against the party's top leadership. It was revealed that 21 lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc due to the leadership's failure to secure the release of Imran Khan from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. They also "conveyed a message" to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Secretary-General Omar Ayub, urging them to make serious efforts for the release of incarcerated leaders.

The disgruntled MNAs complained that some leaders were eyeing higher posts instead of focusing on securing the release of the PTI founder and other jailed party leaders. The PTI lawmakers had 'unanimously' passed a resolution on Saturday for not accepting Ayub's resignation, expressing "complete trust" in his leadership.

Omar Ayub's resignation triggered discussions on appointing a new secretary general, potentially from Punjab, with Sheikh Waqas Akram from Jhang being a probable candidate, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

