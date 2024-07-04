Left Menu

Israel increases quota for foreign workers by 14,300

Israel's Committee of Directors General on Foreign Workers, chaired by the Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yossi Shelley, approves an additional quota for up to 14,300 more foreign workers to come to Israel in order to fill the labour shortage caused by the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:52 IST
Israel increases quota for foreign workers by 14,300
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Committee of Directors General on Foreign Workers, chaired by the Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yossi Shelley, approves an additional quota for up to 14,300 more foreign workers to come to Israel in order to fill the labour shortage caused by the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. This is in addition to a previous increase in the quota of 98,400 foreign workers.

The 14,300 will work in the following fields: A quota of 2,750 foreign workers for nursing institutions under the supervision of the Health Ministry

A quota of 1,550 workers for nursing institutions under the supervision of the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry A quota of 5,000 foreign workers for the transportation infrastructure sub-sector

A quota of 5,000 workers for the renovation contractor sub-sector. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024