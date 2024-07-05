Prime Minister Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Moscow: Strengthening India-Russia Ties

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Moscow on Monday afternoon, July 8. Upon arrival, PM Modi will attend a private dinner hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit marks the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Further, Kwatra highlighted that since their informal meeting at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022, PM Modi and President Putin have maintained consistent communication via phone. The previous, 21st annual summit took place in New Delhi in December 2021. Their forthcoming meeting underscores ongoing bilateral engagements between the two leaders.

Kwatra outlined the itinerary, noting that President Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi upon his arrival on July 8. The following day, Modi will engage with the Indian community in Russia and make a visit to the Kremlin. Activities include laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visiting an exhibition venue in Moscow.

These engagements will lead to restricted-level talks between the leaders, followed by delegation-level discussions. The visit aims to review and bolster the multifaceted ties between India and Russia.