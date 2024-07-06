Left Menu

Imran Khan Threatens Hunger Strike Amid Legal Battle

PTI leader Imran Khan urges Pakistan's Chief Justice to step down from PTI-related cases and threatens a hunger strike if justice is denied. Khan alleges that Adiala Jail officials are under military pressure, impeding party interactions. PTI demands judicial impartiality and equality before the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:25 IST
Imran Khan Threatens Hunger Strike Amid Legal Battle
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, to recuse himself from benches handling cases related to the party, Dawn reported. PTI founder Imran Khan has indicated he may go on a hunger strike if denied justice.

Speaking to reporters after court proceedings in a £190 million corruption case, Khan stressed that decisions should be made impartially, as all citizens are equal before the law. He highlighted that every PTI-related case is assigned to CJP Isa, despite objections from his legal team, who seek to transfer the cases from his courtroom.

Khan reiterated claims that Adiala Jail is managed by military personnel, preventing him from meeting PTI leaders. He suggested jail authorities, allegedly under military orders, delayed his meetings with party representatives by three hours. Khan emphasized his consideration of a hunger strike, urging party leaders not to publicize internal disputes, as it distracts from their objectives.

Khan criticized the recent budget for impacting Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) politics. PTI Central Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, also demanded the Chief Justice's recusal from PTI cases due to their concerns. PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen and leader Shaukat Basra stressed the need for decisions based on law and the Constitution, while expressing reservations about CJP Isa's involvement.

Khan, who served as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024