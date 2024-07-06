Imran Khan Threatens Hunger Strike Amid Legal Battle

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, to recuse himself from benches handling cases related to the party, Dawn reported. PTI founder Imran Khan has indicated he may go on a hunger strike if denied justice.

Speaking to reporters after court proceedings in a £190 million corruption case, Khan stressed that decisions should be made impartially, as all citizens are equal before the law. He highlighted that every PTI-related case is assigned to CJP Isa, despite objections from his legal team, who seek to transfer the cases from his courtroom.

Khan reiterated claims that Adiala Jail is managed by military personnel, preventing him from meeting PTI leaders. He suggested jail authorities, allegedly under military orders, delayed his meetings with party representatives by three hours. Khan emphasized his consideration of a hunger strike, urging party leaders not to publicize internal disputes, as it distracts from their objectives.

Khan criticized the recent budget for impacting Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) politics. PTI Central Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan, also demanded the Chief Justice's recusal from PTI cases due to their concerns. PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen and leader Shaukat Basra stressed the need for decisions based on law and the Constitution, while expressing reservations about CJP Isa's involvement.

Khan, who served as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges.

