PTI Leaders File Contempt Petitions Against Adiala Jail Authorities

In a significant legal turn, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan have lodged contempt petitions against Adiala Jail authorities, as reported by Dawn. The allegations center on claims that the jail repeatedly defied judicial orders by obstructing scheduled visits to the PTI founder.

Aleema Khan, represented by Advocate Ali Bukhari, emphasized in the petition that the denial of access to Imran Khan constitutes a 'blatant violation of court orders.' She, along with PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, called for corrective measures. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted Khan bi-weekly visits with family and legal representatives.

Outside the IHC, Ayub criticized the lack of adherence to legal protocols, citing Article 7 of the Constitution. Aleema Khan accused jail authorities of intentionally hindering Khan's legal defense, even planning protests outside Adiala Jail to ensure lawyers' access. The situation has sparked tension, with allegations of unlawful state actions and constitutional breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)