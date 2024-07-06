Left Menu

Devastating Tornado Hits Eastern China: 5 Dead, Nearly 100 Injured

A tornado in eastern China killed five people and injured nearly 100, causing significant destruction. The local government initiated emergency operations. Tornadoes are rare in China but can be deadly. Recent extreme weather reports highlight growing climate challenges in the region.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A devastating tornado struck a town in eastern China, resulting in the tragic deaths of five individuals and injuring nearly 100 others, according to a Saturday report by CNN citing Xinhua news agency. The tornado caused considerable destruction, tearing roofs off homes, uprooting trees, and scattering debris everywhere.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, highlighted the extent of the damage. The Dongming County Emergency Management Bureau confirmed, 'Severe convective weather caused a tornado,' and noted that local authorities had set up a command center to manage emergency response efforts.

Xinhua reported that 2,820 homes in Caiyuan, Shangdong Province, were damaged by the storm. Emergency services are presently engaged in post-disaster disposal and on-site clean-up of the affected areas.

Despite the rarity of tornadoes in China—averaging fewer than 100 annually—they remain highly destructive, claiming at least 1,772 lives since 1961, according to researchers. Only months ago, another tornado struck Guangzhou, killing five people and injuring 33 others.

Furthermore, the China Meteorological Administration's recent 'Blue Book' revealed that the country experienced its warmest year since 1901 and that extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe.

Adding to the climate challenges, northern China is grappling with severe drought and record-breaking temperatures, while the southern regions face heavy rainfall and flooding.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

