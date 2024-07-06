Rahul Gandhi Commiserates Rishi Sunak on Conservative Defeat, Modi Congratulates Starmer

In a heartfelt message on Saturday, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his commiserations following the defeat of the Rishi Sunak-led Conservative party in the UK general elections. Gandhi emphasized that victories and setbacks are integral to the democratic process.

Rahul Gandhi stated, "I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in our stride." He lauded Sunak for his public service and his efforts in strengthening India-UK relations.

Gandhi further affirmed his confidence in Sunak's future contributions to public life and wished him the best for future endeavors. He added, "Your dedication to public service and commitment to your people are commendable. I also deeply value the efforts you made to strengthen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. I am confident you will continue to contribute to public life with your experience."

The Labour Party, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, secured a significant mandate, ending 14 years of Conservative rule. Starmer, a former barrister who became Labour leader in 2020, promised in his first speech outside 10 Downing Street to serve all citizens and initiate immediate changes to "rebuild Britain."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UK Prime Minister Starmer, congratulating him on his election victory. Both leaders committed to deepening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Modi extending an invitation for Starmer to visit India. They agreed to work towards the swift conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Modi also praised Rishi Sunak's leadership and his role in strengthening India-UK ties, tweeting, "Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office. Best wishes to you and your family for the future."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)