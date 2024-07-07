Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: Strengthening Bonds and Unveiling New Avenues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Austria marks a significant milestone as India and Austria celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of cooperation. PM Modi will meet Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:27 IST
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: Strengthening Bonds and Unveiling New Avenues
PM Narendra Modi, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (Image Credit: X/@karlnehammer). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his forthcoming visit to Austria as an 'honour' as India and Austria commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Modi expressed his eagerness for discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on fortifying the bond between the two nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Chancellor Nehammer highlighted PM Modi's visit as a 'significant milestone' in a post on social media platform X. Nehammer emphasized the opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and collaborate on numerous geopolitical challenges, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over four decades.

PM Modi's trip to Austria will be from July 9-10, following his visit to Russia. The visit includes meetings with Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, and delegation-level talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Modi's schedule also features engagements with business leaders from both nations and interactions with the Indian community in Vienna and Moscow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024