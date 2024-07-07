PM Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: Strengthening Bonds and Unveiling New Avenues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described his forthcoming visit to Austria as an 'honour' as India and Austria commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations. Modi expressed his eagerness for discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on fortifying the bond between the two nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Chancellor Nehammer highlighted PM Modi's visit as a 'significant milestone' in a post on social media platform X. Nehammer emphasized the opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and collaborate on numerous geopolitical challenges, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over four decades.

PM Modi's trip to Austria will be from July 9-10, following his visit to Russia. The visit includes meetings with Austria's President, Alexander Van der Bellen, and delegation-level talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Modi's schedule also features engagements with business leaders from both nations and interactions with the Indian community in Vienna and Moscow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)