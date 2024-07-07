Left Menu

Nepal Battles Monsoon Fury: 62 Dead, Hundreds Injured and Missing

The death toll in Nepal has surged to 62 due to intense monsoon rains leading to floods, landslides, and lightning. Four people remain missing, and 90 are injured, with more rain expected this season. Emergency services are coordinating efforts to mitigate further damage.

The death toll in Nepal has surged to 62 since the onset of the monsoon season as heavy rains continue to pummel the Himalayan nation, which is anticipating above-average rainfall this year. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the fatalities include victims of floods, landslides, and lightning.

The authority reports that four individuals are still unaccounted for, with 90 others sustaining injuries. Specific incidents on Saturday resulted in one death in Morang, three in Dang, one in Kailali, two in Kavrepalanchowk, one in Udayapur, and nine in Palpa due to flooding. In addition, two people have been reported missing.

Five houses have been completely destroyed, while eleven others have suffered partial damage. Landslides alone have claimed 34 lives, left two missing, and injured 38. The statistics also reveal that 43 homes have been entirely wrecked by landslides, with another 24 partially damaged. Inundation has caused complete destruction to 11 houses and partial damage to six, with 19 sheds also being affected and 12 people injured.

Lightning strikes are responsible for 19 deaths and 35 injuries. The financial toll of the floods and landslides is estimated to be around eight million and six hundred thousand rupees. Dr. Dijan Bhattarai, the spokesperson for the Authority, emphasized ongoing efforts to coordinate with relevant agencies to reduce further damage as monsoon-related incidents are expected to rise. The prolonged heavy rains are predicted to impact approximately 1.8 million people and 412 thousand households this season.

Sunil Pokharel, the spokesperson for the Department of Meteorology, announced that the risk of flooding is expected to diminish across the country starting Monday. (ANI)

