Civil Aviation Authority Faces Scrutiny Over Key Appointments Amid Safety Concerns

In a concerning development, new revelations about the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) suggest a troubling pattern of mismanagement in key appointments, particularly for the role of Additional Director Aero Medical. This role, critical for assessing pilots' fitness, has come under scrutiny, according to Geo News. The revelations emerged as recovery efforts continue following the 2020 fake licenses scandal, which led to European authorities banning Pakistani airlines over concerns about pilot certification authenticity. This ban has had a significant impact on Pakistan's aviation operations and reputation.

The latest disclosures are part of an interim report presented by the aviation minister regarding the tragic PIA flight PK-8303 crash in Karachi in May 2020, which resulted in 85 fatalities. The incident highlighted the necessity for rigorous oversight and competence within regulatory bodies like the CAA. Sources indicate that recent appointments to the Additional Director Aero Medical role have sparked concerns. The position, crucial for evaluating pilots' medical fitness, reportedly suffers from issues of favoritisms and inadequate qualifications.

The controversy deepened with allegations that the predecessor to the current appointee had a hearing impairment, compromising their ability to assess pilots' hearing capabilities. Despite Human Resources department reservations, this individual was appointed, raising integrity questions about the selection process. Allegedly, during an ICAO audit, efforts were made to present a physically fit substitute, misleading international regulators.

Dr. Ahreema Badar's recent appointment has also been criticized. Sources state Badar lacks the necessary experience and academic credentials recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and ICAO. Her qualifications, including a diploma in Aerospace Medicine, are from a university no longer endorsed due to insufficient standards. Badar's resume allegedly does not meet ICAO's mandatory experience requirements, sparking concerns about her suitability for the role. Document 8984 outlines the necessary qualifications for such appointments, which seem inadequately met.

CAA officials stated that all appointments are made on merit through a transparent process emphasizing eligibility, experience, and skills. However, they have not substantively addressed criticisms regarding Dr. Badar's qualifications. These revelations go beyond internal mismanagement, potentially affecting the credibility of Pakistani pilots' certifications internationally. With the European Union Aviation Safety Agency extending its ban on Pakistani airlines, there is a heightened risk of further setbacks, including delays in PIA privatization efforts.

Commercial pilots within Pakistan's aviation sector have expressed serious concerns about the potential fallout, fearing renewed scrutiny and skepticism about their licenses' authenticity. Failing to address these issues promptly and transparently could worsen existing challenges, undermining efforts to restore confidence in Pakistan's aviation regulatory framework, Geo News reported.

