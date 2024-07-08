Israel Collaborates with India to Address Construction Labor Shortage Amid Gaza Conflict

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Population and Immigration Authority is collaborating with the Indian government to facilitate the arrival of Indian construction workers. This move aims to mitigate the labor shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On Sunday, the CEO of the Population Authority hosted a delegation from India which included the CEO of India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and his team.

The meeting was also attended by Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing director general, Yehuda Morgenstern, and representatives from various ministries. Currently, over 40,000 workers, primarily from China, Moldova, and India, are employed in Israel's construction sector. (ANI/TPS)

