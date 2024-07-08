Left Menu

Israel Collaborates with India to Address Construction Labor Shortage Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel and India are working together to bring Indian construction workers to Israel to fill a labor gap caused by the Gaza conflict. Officials from both countries recently held meetings to discuss the initiative, which aims to bolster the Israeli construction industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:07 IST
Flags of Israel, India. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Population and Immigration Authority is collaborating with the Indian government to facilitate the arrival of Indian construction workers. This move aims to mitigate the labor shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

On Sunday, the CEO of the Population Authority hosted a delegation from India which included the CEO of India's National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and his team.

The meeting was also attended by Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing director general, Yehuda Morgenstern, and representatives from various ministries. Currently, over 40,000 workers, primarily from China, Moldova, and India, are employed in Israel's construction sector. (ANI/TPS)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

