Ecuador's Beaches: Battlegrounds in a Drug War

Five severed human heads were discovered hanging from ropes on a beach in Puerto Lopez, Ecuador, marking the latest eruption of drug-related violence in the region. This gruesome scene, recorded by local media, included a warning for those extorting local fishermen.

The heads were suspended from wooden poles, a stark indication of the turf war raging between criminal factions. Authorities attribute this violence to conflicts between drug-trafficking organizations, who exploit the area for smuggling routes.

The government has declared a state of emergency across Manabi province and others to curb the violence, which saw over 9,000 homicides in 2025. Police operations in Puerto Lopez have intensified following multiple fatal attacks, underscoring the deadly consequences of Ecuador's burgeoning role in drug logistics.