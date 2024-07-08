Top House Democrats Urge Biden to Exit 2024 Race Amid Growing Concerns

Top House Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to abstain from the 2024 campaign, expressing concerns about his potential impact on the Democratic Party's success in the upcoming elections, CNN reported. The concerns surfaced during a leadership call organized by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday, aimed at gauging opinions of ranking members and leaders before they return to Washington this week.

Sources familiar with the call disclosed that the discussion was dominated by worries about the potential damage Biden's candidacy could inflict on the Democratic ticket and the party's chances of reclaiming the House majority. Jeffries did not disclose his stance on Biden's re-election bid, leaving the issue open for debate among the participants, according to CNN. The call saw significant division among House Democrats, with more lawmakers advocating for Biden to step aside than those supporting his candidacy.

Notable figures among those opposing Biden included Representatives Mark Takano, Adam Smith, Jim Himes, Joe Morelle, Jerry Nadler, and Susan Wild. Conversely, Representatives Maxine Waters and Bobby Scott spoke in favor of Biden, highlighting internal divisions within the party leadership. One primary concern raised during the nearly two-hour call was the risk of losing the chance to secure a House majority if Biden remained the Democratic nominee. Several participants expressed a preference for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the ticket, viewing her as a potentially stronger candidate.

'It was pretty brutal,' remarked a senior Democratic aide anonymously to CNN, describing the intensity of the discussions. The aide indicated that no immediate decisions regarding formal demands or actions, such as a White House meeting or a letter to Biden, were expected before the full Democratic caucus convenes on Tuesday. Jeffries reportedly emphasized that members would be allowed to voice their opinions freely and make their own judgments.

Another senior House Democrat revealed that sentiment within the caucus overwhelmingly supports Biden stepping aside. The member noted that while there is respect for Biden's lengthy career in public service, there is a growing consensus that the party needs to strategize effectively to move forward. Tuesday's scheduled caucus meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment for Biden, according to party sources. Many Democrats dissatisfied with Biden's recent debate performance are awaiting Jeffries' public stance on the matter. So far, Jeffries has maintained a cautious approach, refraining from publicly endorsing any course of action as he assesses sentiments within his caucus.

President Biden, meanwhile, appeared confident during a visit to battleground Pennsylvania, affirming his belief in the Democratic Party's unified support. When questioned by the press, Biden unequivocally asserted that the party continues to stand behind him, CNN reported. (ANI)

