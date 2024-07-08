Father Buries 15-Day-Old Alive, Shocking Child Abuse Emerges in Lahore

In a shocking incident in Tharushah, a father has been arrested for burying his 15-day-old daughter alive due to financial constraints. Identified as Tayyab, he confessed to the crime, saying he couldn't afford medical treatment for the infant, ARY News reported.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and authorities plan to exhume the child's grave for a forensic examination as part of the investigation, according to a court directive.

Meanwhile, a case in Lahore's Defence B area has revealed severe abuse of a 13-year-old domestic worker by her employers. Following a complaint by the victim's mother, police arrested Hassam, with efforts ongoing to detain his wife. The victim sustained significant injuries and was released into her mother's care after medical examination. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt promised swift justice for the victim, ARY News reported.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)