Rawalpindi Court Denies Imran Khan's Plea for Weekly WhatsApp Calls with Sons

A Rawalpindi court on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's plea to have a weekly WhatsApp call with his sons, ARY News reported. Imran Khan had sought permission for weekly conversations with his children who reside in the UK.

The jail administration contended that there is no legal provision allowing prisoners to communicate with their relatives via WhatsApp. The court earlier permitted Khan to speak with his children twice a month, who live in the UK with their mother, Jemima Khan. Previously, Khan filed a petition to the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after being denied telephonic communication from Adiala Jail. He argued he was entitled by law to speak with his sons.

The ATC, under Judge Malik Aijaz Asif, requested a response from the jail authorities, ARY News reported. Separately, an anti-terrorism court reserved its decision on Khan's interim bail requests concerning May 9 incidents in 2023. Khan's lawyer argued that he was being politically targeted, claiming no individual faced as many cases. The government's lawyer countered that Khan had incited his followers to target installations if he was arrested. The court reserved its ruling after hearing both sides.

On May 9, 2022, violent protests erupted across Pakistan following Khan's arrest, leading to attacks on army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore. Khan was named as the primary accused in the riots, according to ARY News. (ANI)

