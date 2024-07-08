Protests Erupt in Gilgit Baltistan Over Tourism Leasing Scandal

Protests have erupted in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) over the controversial Green Tourism leasing case. Local residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the local administration's decision to lease large areas of forest land and several rest houses to private business owners from Punjab Province, bypassing legal procedures.

During a public gathering, Awami Action Committee (AAC) Chairman Advocate Ehsaan Ali criticized the administration's actions, labeling them as corrupt acts that will no longer be tolerated. He called on PoGB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan to take responsibility, alleging that the government has exploited the people and their resources for over 70 years.

Ali emphasized that their protest would remain peaceful and aimed at holding the administration accountable for long-standing grievances. He accused the government of keeping PoGB residents impoverished, uneducated, and deprived of basic facilities, and vowed that the public would no longer allow their lands to be exploited.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)