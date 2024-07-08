Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Gilgit Baltistan Over Tourism Leasing Scandal

Locals in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) recently protested against the alleged illegal leasing of forest land to private Punjab business owners. Awami Action Committee Chairman Ehsaan Ali condemned the local administration's corruption and vowed to hold the government accountable for its actions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Protests have erupted in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) over the controversial Green Tourism leasing case. Local residents have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the local administration's decision to lease large areas of forest land and several rest houses to private business owners from Punjab Province, bypassing legal procedures.

During a public gathering, Awami Action Committee (AAC) Chairman Advocate Ehsaan Ali criticized the administration's actions, labeling them as corrupt acts that will no longer be tolerated. He called on PoGB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan to take responsibility, alleging that the government has exploited the people and their resources for over 70 years.

Ali emphasized that their protest would remain peaceful and aimed at holding the administration accountable for long-standing grievances. He accused the government of keeping PoGB residents impoverished, uneducated, and deprived of basic facilities, and vowed that the public would no longer allow their lands to be exploited.

