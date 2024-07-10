Bangladesh Joins Colombo Security Conclave as Fifth Member

On Wednesday, Bangladesh was officially inducted as the fifth member of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), a strategic group comprising India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives. The welcome was extended during the 8th Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA) level meeting, held virtually by Mauritius.

Participants hailed from various member states, with Seychelles attending as an Observer State. Agendas covered included the review of decisions from prior meetings and assessments of the CSC's roadmap for 2023-2024. Moreover, it was confirmed that India will host the 7th NSA level meeting later this year.

Key representatives included Pankaj Kumar Singh of India, Lt. Gen. Mizanur Rahman Shameem of Bangladesh, Major General (Retd.) Hameed Shafeeg of the Maldives, and other notable delegates. Established in 2020, the CSC aims to enhance maritime cooperation among member states, with Mauritius joining the group in 2022.

