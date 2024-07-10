Left Menu

Bangladesh Joins Colombo Security Conclave as Fifth Member

Bangladesh officially joined the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) as its fifth member state. The announcement was made during the 8th Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA) level meeting, hosted virtually by Mauritius. Members reviewed decisions and planned future meetings, with India set to host the 7th NSA level meeting later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:44 IST
Bangladesh Joins Colombo Security Conclave as Fifth Member
Delegates attending 8th Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA) level meeting. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Bangladesh was officially inducted as the fifth member of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), a strategic group comprising India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and the Maldives. The welcome was extended during the 8th Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA) level meeting, held virtually by Mauritius.

Participants hailed from various member states, with Seychelles attending as an Observer State. Agendas covered included the review of decisions from prior meetings and assessments of the CSC's roadmap for 2023-2024. Moreover, it was confirmed that India will host the 7th NSA level meeting later this year.

Key representatives included Pankaj Kumar Singh of India, Lt. Gen. Mizanur Rahman Shameem of Bangladesh, Major General (Retd.) Hameed Shafeeg of the Maldives, and other notable delegates. Established in 2020, the CSC aims to enhance maritime cooperation among member states, with Mauritius joining the group in 2022.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024