Ras Al Khaimah Celebrates Educational Excellence at 2024 RAK Awards

The 2024 RAK Awards for Educational Excellence honored leaders and learners in Ras Al Khaimah's education sector. The event, patronized by H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, highlighted achievements in various categories including innovation, sustainability, and educational performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 10 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah hosted a gala awards ceremony under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to recognize the recipients of the 2024 RAK Awards for Educational Excellence. The awards, now in their 18th edition, are organized by the Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research to honor outstanding achievements in the local education sector.

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation, emphasized the transformative power of education in driving social impact. She stated, "The RAK Awards for Educational Excellence acknowledges and celebrates leaders and learners across our local education sector, playing a pivotal role in driving positive social change." Over 60 winners were honored across various categories, including Distinguished Research, Excellence in Innovation, School Sustainability, Well-Being Initiatives, and Educational Performance. Exceptional schools, principals, educators, parent councils, and students were also recognized.

The Al Qasimi Foundation aims to be a catalyst for positive and inclusive change within the community. Through the RAK Awards, it supports the well-being and progress of UAE nationals and residents, helping them realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of Ras Al Khaimah and the United Arab Emirates.

