Global Activists Denounce Surge in Minor Abductions in Pakistan

Activists from around the world are raising alarm over the escalating number of abduction incidents in Pakistan, particularly those involving minors. The disturbing trend underscores the serious human rights concerns within the country.

Jamil Maqsood, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), issued a strong condemnation on Saturday. In his statement, Maqsood accused Pakistani intelligence agencies of carrying out numerous kidnappings, especially targeting children in areas like Rawalpindi, exposing severe human rights violations under oppressive conditions.

"Abductions by state intelligence agencies signify the state's grave disregard for human rights and international law. Targeting children for political motives is a blatant and immoral violation," Maqsood declared. He urged for the immediate cessation of these criminal activities, the unconditional release of abducted minors, and international intervention to address these issues.

Highlighting recent cases, Maqsood referenced the kidnappings of Saad Haroon, son of Additional Session Judge Raja Yousaf Haroon; Tabish Zafar, a three-year-old boy; and Arslan Zubar from Islamabad, as evidence of intelligence agencies' illicit activities. Maqsood stressed that these atrocities reflect the broader issue of Pakistan's occupation of PoJK, where fundamental rights are systematically denied.

"We cannot rely on Pakistan's internal justice mechanisms; they are complicit in these human rights breaches. Immediate international intervention is crucial to protect our children and ensure basic human rights," Maqsood urged. He called on global bodies like the United Nations and human rights organizations to investigate these kidnappings and hold Pakistan accountable.

Maqsood emphasized the need for international human rights observers to enter the affected regions, ensure the safe return of kidnapped children, and prevent future abuses. He concluded by asserting that Pakistan must be held accountable under international law, and the international community must support the fight for justice and human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)