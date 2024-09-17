Union Minister Hardeep Puri Praises U.S.-India Energy Cooperation, Highlights Achievements

Union Minister Hardeep Puri, currently in the U.S. for discussions on energy cooperation, praised the partnership between the two nations, emphasizing that New Delhi's sustainable energy initiatives draw considerable strength from it. Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, will continue bilateral discussions with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm in Washington.

Speaking to ANI, Puri stated, "I'm here to continue discussions with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm under the U.S.-India Strategic Energy Cooperation partnership. This partnership includes several sub-groups related to power and energy efficiency, and renewable energy. Collaboration in these areas has been substantial, including global biofuel and green hydrogen development."

Puri also highlighted India's strides in ethanol blending over the past decade. He noted that India achieved its 10% blending target ahead of schedule and aims for 20% by 2030. His visit is expected to result in several MoUs. He cited India's proactive steps in enhancing its Exploration and Production sector by opening previously restricted areas for global collaboration.

Addressing queries on Western pressure regarding Russian oil purchases, Puri affirmed there were no such suggestions. He appreciated the oil trade with Russia for stabilizing global prices, pointing out that Europe continues to buy more Russian oil than India. Puri reiterated that no stage had seen any pressure to curtail these purchases, adding that the price cap on Russian oil has contributed to lower oil prices globally.

