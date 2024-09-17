India-Uruguay Deepen Diplomatic and Economic Ties in 6th FOC Round

The 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Uruguay was held on September 16, 2024, in Montevideo. The Indian delegation was led by Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, while the Uruguayan side was headed by Mr. Nicolas Albertoni, Vice Foreign Minister of Uruguay. According to an official press release, the last round of consultations took place in March 2023 in New Delhi.

Discussions centered on a comprehensive review of progress in bilateral relations and explored new areas of cooperation. Important sectors under focus included Trade and Investment, Information & Communication Technology, Railways, Ayurveda and Yoga, Healthcare, Agriculture, and Consular issues. Both parties reviewed their collaboration within multilateral institutions and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

A significant outcome was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the Gainful Employment of Relatives of Diplomats. Mr. Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to Argentina & Uruguay, and Mr. Nicolas Albertoni, Uruguayan Vice Foreign Minister, signed the agreement. This MoU aims to facilitate employment opportunities for diplomats' relatives, thereby bolstering bilateral ties.

Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the progress made and agreed to explore new avenues for cooperation. It was also decided to schedule the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to enhance their partnership further.

During the visit, Secretary (East) Mr. Jaideep Mazumdar also met with Uruguay's Foreign Minister, Mr. Omar Paganini, to further discuss and strengthen the strategic aspects of their bilateral relationship. The consultations reaffirmed the ongoing commitment of both India and Uruguay to bolster their diplomatic and economic ties.

