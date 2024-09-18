Left Menu

IDF Clarifies: No Change in Security Directives Amidst Hezbollah Tensions

The IDF has stated there are no immediate changes in security directives despite recent tensions following an incident injuring over a thousand Hezbollah affiliates in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) spokesman has clarified on Tuesday night that there are currently no changes to the IDF Home Front Command's security directives. The civilian population should stay prepared for a possible attack, he emphasized.

He underscored the importance of maintaining vigilance, assuring that any policy changes will be communicated immediately.

The statement came after over a thousand people in Lebanon, believed to be affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist group, were wounded when their pagers exploded, sparking fears of a potential Hezbollah response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

