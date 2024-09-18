IDF Clarifies: No Change in Security Directives Amidst Hezbollah Tensions

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 18 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) spokesman has clarified on Tuesday night that there are currently no changes to the IDF Home Front Command's security directives. The civilian population should stay prepared for a possible attack, he emphasized.

He underscored the importance of maintaining vigilance, assuring that any policy changes will be communicated immediately.

The statement came after over a thousand people in Lebanon, believed to be affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist group, were wounded when their pagers exploded, sparking fears of a potential Hezbollah response.

