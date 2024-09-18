Iranian and Lebanese Foreign Ministers Condemn Israeli 'Terrorism' After Deadly Explosions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib on Tuesday, accusing Israel of 'Israeli terrorism' following a series of pager explosions in Lebanon. Araghchi inquired about Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was injured in the blasts, and expressed gratitude to Lebanon for his care, as reported by CNN citing Press TV. Araghchi extended solidarity and readiness to assist the victims.

In a social media post, Araghchi stated, 'In call with my Lebanese counterpart, strongly condemned Israeli terrorism. Expressed solidarity with victims--including a 10-year-old--and readiness to provide any aid. Also thankful for treatment of our injured Ambassador, emphasizing need for serious follow-up by Lebanese Govt.' He also contacted Amani's wife, ensuring Iran's support for his recovery and potential transfer to Tehran.

The conversation occurred after at least nine people were killed and 2,800 injured in an attack targeting pagers held by Hezbollah members across Lebanon. Hezbollah blamed Israel and vowed retribution, while Lebanese officials urged pager owners to discard the devices.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) declined to comment but stated no changes in public advice. Jordan, meanwhile, expressed readiness to assist with medical needs, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi affirmed in a call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Safadi underscored Jordan's support for Lebanon's security and called for an end to the escalation in the region.

Hamas also condemned Israel, expressing solidarity with Hezbollah and the Lebanese people. Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad reported that 170 injured are in critical condition, with injuries primarily to the abdomen, hand, and face. Hospitals, especially in southern Lebanon, have been overwhelmed. The Lebanese Health Ministry has urged medical professionals to report to work urgently and has called for blood donations.

(With inputs from agencies.)