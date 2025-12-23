Lebanon Denies Links Between Army and Hezbollah Amid Rising Tensions

Lebanon on Tuesday categorically rejected Israeli allegations that a Lebanese soldier killed in an air strike had ties to Hezbollah. The incident occurred near Sidon, where Israel claimed three militants were attempting to rebuild the group's infrastructure.

According to the Israeli military, the individuals involved were planning attacks against Israeli forces. They included two Hezbollah air defence unit members, and one serving concurrently in the Lebanese army intelligence. The Lebanese army confirmed the death of Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah in the air strike.

The Lebanese defence ministry refuted claims of army personnel being linked to political or armed groups, labeling such reports as a "malicious attack." As diplomatic efforts strive to maintain a fragile truce, focus remains on disarming Hezbollah by year-end.